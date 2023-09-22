Haryana CM Khattar, deputy CM lay foundation stone of Flipkart’s regional distribution centre in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 22
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala laid the foundation stone of Flipkart’s regional distribution centre in Manesar and virtually launched the grocery supply centre in Sonipat.
The centre, which is one of the largest in Asia, is expected to give a major boost to the logistics industry in the state.
“Haryana’s favorable environment for investors and industries has made it a top choice as a manufacturing and logistics hub. The investment by Flipkart, is a testament to the ease of doing business in the state,” said Khattar.
The regional distribution centre in Manesar, covering 140 acres, is the largest online major in Asia. The distribution centre is poised to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 individuals.
In addition, Flipkart’s grocery supply centre in Sonipat is set to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala highlighted the significance of the distribution centre, stating that it marks the commencement of a new era of advanced technology in the logistics industry.
Elaborating on the upcoming Global City, the chief minister said that it will transform not just Gurugram but the entire Haryana.
To be built on about 1000 acres of land between NPR and CPR, the city is expecting an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and a boom in employment opportunities in NCR.
