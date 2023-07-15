 Haryana CM Khattar forms two-member panel on jammed ITO barrage gates in Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM Khattar forms two-member panel on jammed ITO barrage gates in Delhi

Haryana CM Khattar forms two-member panel on jammed ITO barrage gates in Delhi

AAP alleged gates of barrage maintained by Haryana had jammed due to silt accumulation and said its maintenance should be handed over to the Delhi government for more efficient management

Haryana CM Khattar forms two-member panel on jammed ITO barrage gates in Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, July 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday formed a two-member fact-finding committee to look into the jammed gates of the ITO barrage in Delhi.

The move comes days after the AAP alleged that the gates of the barrage maintained by the Haryana government had jammed due to silt accumulation and said its maintenance should be handed over to the Delhi government for more efficient management.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said the five jammed gates at the barrage were disrupting the flow of the Yamuna water.

During an inspection of the barrage, Bharadwaj had said five of the 32 gates were jammed and hindering the quick drainage of river water.

In a release on Saturday, the Haryana government said Khattar directed to constitute a two-member high-level fact-finding technical committee, taking cognisance of social media posts and news received through different media about the five gates of Delhi’s ITO barrage being jammed.

The committee will thoroughly investigate the matter and submit its report to the chief minister within 24 hours. Two engineers-in-chief have been made members of the panel, the release said.

Khattar said the Haryana government wants to know the truth about the gates being jammed with full impartiality.

The state government is working promptly in providing relief to the flood-affected people, he added in the statement.

The Haryana chief minister said almost all states in north India have suffered huge loss of life and property due to the floods. He urged all the state governments to work in solidarity and refrain from blaming each other as flood is a natural calamity and it has affected states, including Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On Friday, Khattar hit out at the AAP leadership, which accused Haryana of causing the flood in parts of Delhi.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the BJP-led government in Haryana of releasing water in the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage.

After wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods in parts of Delhi, the level of the swollen Yamuna on Saturday followed a downward trend as the floodwater receded from many areas.

Kejriwal said the water level of the Yamuna is receding slowly and the situation will normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, but added that threat of flood is not over yet.

According to the Central Water Commission’s flood-monitoring portal, the Yamuna’s water level declined to 206.87 metres by 7 pm on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

With the flow rate from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar decreasing over the past two days, further decline is expected. However, the water level of the Yamuna is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

#Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

3
Himachal

Grant MBBS admission to student: HC

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Haryana

Rewari: 600 acres near AIIMS project to be declared ‘controlled area’

7
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

8
Himachal

Kalka-Shimla highway in poor condition, tomato trade hit

9
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit overrules Punjab’s proposal, gives additional charge of VC to Dr Susheel Mittal

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

Overflowing Ghaggar continues to wreak havoc in Punjab’s San...

Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking bundh

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

CM says telecast of Gurbani will not be allowed to go into t...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Fresh rain in way of normalcy in Delhi; six ministers to oversee situation

Fresh rain comes in way of Delhi's return to 'normalcy'; six ministers to oversee situation

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

NGOs step in to rescue dogs in flood-hit Noida, Delhi

Delhi floods caused under conspiracy by BJP, claims AAP

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses