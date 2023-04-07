Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates two projects worth Rs 32 crore in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated two projects, including a railway overbridge, built at a combined cost of Rs 32 crore here.

Khattar dedicated to the people a railway overbridge from Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and the revamped Sikanderpur water body and watershed complex in Gurugram district.

"To ease the lives of the citizens of Gurugram, the government has done remarkable work in expanding infrastructure facilities and, while continuing the same, two important projects have been inaugurated," he said.

The railway overbridge at Basai will provide better connectivity to Dwarka Expressway for people living in Hero Honda Chowk and its surrounding sectors and decongest the old overbridge on the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road, Khattar said.

The 910-metre, four-lane bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 23 crore. In November, the chief minister inaugurated an 820-metre flyover and foot overbridge at Basai Chowk.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the eco-restoration of theSikanderpur Waterbody and Watershed project to restore 90 acres of the water body and watershed area of Sikanderpur.

An MOU was signed in April 2019 between GMDA, and Iamgurgaon to restore 90 acres of the water body and watershed area of Sikanderpur at a cost of Rs 9.1 crore. The aim of the project was to revive the area as an urban forest, with a vision to integrate it into the city’s larger greening strategy, forming one continuous green belt for Gurugram as part of the Aravali ridge.

Notably, Sikanderpur waterbody has been revived and restored to its natural beauty. The work involved clearing the surrounding encroachments, removing garbage and debris accumulated in the water body and plugging the flow of sewage into the water body, among other initiatives.

The revival of this water body has also reduced the risk of waterlogging in the area during the monsoon season.

Khattar also planted a sapling in the complex and inspected the adjoining forest area.

Haryana MLAs Sudhir Singla and Rakesh Daulatabad, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority CEO Sudhir Rajpal and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav were among the dignitaries present at the event.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar