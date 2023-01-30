After World Cup victory, Haryana CM Khattar meets U-19 women's cricket captain Shafali Verma's family in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the family of Shafali Verma, skipper of India U-19 women’s team at her house in Rohtak on Monday.

Congratulating them for their daughter's achievement, the CM said the country and state were proud of Shafali and her team for creating history by winning the ICC trophy. He offered the family sweets to savour the success.

“The Indian women's cricket team has won the Under-19 World Cup under the leadership of Haryana's daughter, which is a matter of pride for every Haryanvi,” Khattar told the family.

The CM extended best wishes to the young Indian squad for a bright future.

Shafali's grandfather Sant Lal Verma and father Sanjeev Verma presented a shawl to the CM.

The Indian women's Under-19 cricket team, led by Shafali Verma, won the World Cup by defeating England on Sunday.