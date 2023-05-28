Haryana CM Khattar shares state’s vision at NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today apprised the NITI Aayog that Haryana was committed to achieving the Prime Minister’s ambition of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024. Haryana would play a key role in the development of India, he said during a meeting.

Just as the Prime Minister ensured the development of the country through the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas’, the present government ensured the identical development of Haryana while following the mantra of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’, the CM said.

The state government, he stated, had been successfully implementing Central initiatives and was committed to the welfare of all sections by introducing new schemes. Haryana was the first state to launch the ambitious Vision Document-2030 in 2017, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government had launched the Parivar Pehchan Patra programme to bring government schemes and programmes to people’s doorstep. The advantages of various government initiatives and services are now being delivered to people’s homes via a single document, eliminating the need for them to visit offices. “Work on implementing Haryana’s ambitious scheme has begun in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand,” he stated.

Through PPP, over 44,000 elderly people and 81,000 persons with disabilities got automated pension benefits. About 75 lakh CHIRAYU health cards had been issued under the Ayushman and CHIRAYU Yojana.

He said the state’s overall water demand was anticipated to be 34,962.76 million cubic metres, whereas the total water availability from all resources was 20,935.98 million cubic metres. To combat this challenge, the Haryana Water Resources Authority had developed an integrated water strategy to bridge the gap between water demand and supply. All 22 district-level water resources planning committees had created block-level plans under this. “This is the first attempt of its type in India, where the availability of surface and groundwater resources has been assessed at the block level, and the demand and supply gap of water has been quantified consistently and scientifically,” informed Khattar.

The Chief Minister also said the government had developed an environment of ease of doing business, on a par with global standards, to accelerate industrial growth in accordance with the concept of “minimum government and maximum governance”. The government had completed all 352 reforms outlined in the Business Reform Action Plan-2022.

Khattar claimed that Haryana was the first state where all villages were connected by pucca roads.