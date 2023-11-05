Haryana CM Khattar takes bus ride from Karnal to Chandigarh, interacts with passengers

PTI

Chandigarh, November 5

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took a bus ride from Karnal to Chandigarh and interacted with passengers on the way.

Khattar was in Karnal as part of his ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes.

He bought a ticket and boarded a Haryana Roadways bus to head to Chandigarh. The bus was headed from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.

On his way to Chandigarh, Khattar also had tea at a roadside dhaba.

आज करनाल से चण्डीगढ़ आते हुए एक यादगार और अद्भुत सफर का अनुभव हुआ...



जनता का सेवक होने के नाते उनके जीवन के सफर को भी और यात्रा के सुख-दुःख को भी जानने की कोशिश की।



म्हारे प्रदेश की शान... हरियाणा रोडवेज के साथ यह शानदार अनुभव रहा।



सफर में पंजाब के एक यात्री का सुझाव और हमारी… pic.twitter.com/AUioVJ7gHo — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 5, 2023

In a post on X, Khattar described his journey as “memorable and wonderful”. He also shared a short video in which he is seen interacting with other passengers.

In the video, a woman is seen telling Khattar that her husband belongs to Karnal. She then calls her husband and hands over her mobile phone to the chief minister, who is seen speaking to Kumar.

Khattar also interacted with the bus conductor during the journey.

“Today, I experienced a memorable and wonderful journey while coming from Karnal to Chandigarh...,” Khattar said in his post in Hindi.

Being a public servant, he said, he tried to know about people’s lives, their joys and sorrows.

This journey will always inspire me to take the state’s journey towards betterment and progress, he added.

The chief minister described Haryana Roadways as the state’s pride.

In the past too, Khattar has used public transport.

In 2019, he took a train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote in the assembly elections.

