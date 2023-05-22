Haryana CM launches ‘Haryana Uday’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 21

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Gurugram to lead the Raahgiri event, launched Road Safety Week starting today. Khattar also announced various initiatives, including removal of accident-prone black spots to create cycle and pedestrian tracks.

The CM launched “Haryana Uday”, a community policing and outreach programme. Set to be implemented in the state from June 1, the programme aims at strengthening community ties and promoting better relations among the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public. He also released its calendar.

Under the programme, Raahgiri, cyclothon, sports competitions in villages, awareness campaign for drug abuse, events related to old-age care, ‘police ki paathshala’ etc will be organised.

“The purpose of conducting such events is to steer society in a positive direction. We are proud that Gurugram has led the nation in this unique initiative,” he said while addressing a gathering at Mount Olympus School in Sector 79.

The CM also highlighted the initiatives being taken to make Gurugram ‘number one’ in terms of safe travelling. He reached the venue on a bicycle and ‘participated’ in wrestling and kabaddi. Other events included boxing, gatka, tug-of-war, badminton etc.

Road constructed in just 3 days

The RWA of Mapsko Mountville took to social media to highlight how the CM’s visit to their area led to ‘vikas’ that was denied to them for five years. The construction of road, which was pending for five years, was completed in just three days before the event.