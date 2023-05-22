Haryana CM launches ‘Haryana Uday’

Gurugram, May 21
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Gurugram to lead the Raahgiri event, launched Road Safety Week starting today. Khattar also announced various initiatives, including removal of accident-prone black spots to create cycle and pedestrian tracks.
The CM launched “Haryana Uday”, a community policing and outreach programme. Set to be implemented in the state from June 1, the programme aims at strengthening community ties and promoting better relations among the district administration, law enforcement agencies and the public. He also released its calendar.
Under the programme, Raahgiri, cyclothon, sports competitions in villages, awareness campaign for drug abuse, events related to old-age care, ‘police ki paathshala’ etc will be organised.
“The purpose of conducting such events is to steer society in a positive direction. We are proud that Gurugram has led the nation in this unique initiative,” he said while addressing a gathering at Mount Olympus School in Sector 79.
The CM also highlighted the initiatives being taken to make Gurugram ‘number one’ in terms of safe travelling. He reached the venue on a bicycle and ‘participated’ in wrestling and kabaddi. Other events included boxing, gatka, tug-of-war, badminton etc.
Road constructed in just 3 days
The RWA of Mapsko Mountville took to social media to highlight how the CM’s visit to their area led to ‘vikas’ that was denied to them for five years. The construction of road, which was pending for five years, was completed in just three days before the event.
Residents boycott event
The government had promised to remove the Kherki Daula toll plaza. However, after befooling us for years, it has taken a U-turn. We are boycotting the event. — Praveen Malik, president, united association, new Gurugram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...