Haryana CM Manohar Khattar assures pensioners of pension being restored by next month

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 15

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while hearing residents’ grievances here on Thursday, personally handed over Rs 2,500 to an elderly woman whose pension had been stopped because of faulty updation of family ID data.

The woman had approached Khattar and complained about her pension being stopped.

The CM assured such pensioners that their pension would be restored by next month.

Old-age, widow and disability pensions of a large number of pensioners were not being disbursed for the past few months due to technical snags in uploading of family IDs and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data.

A number of old-age and disabled pensioners were shown dead in government records, while the husbands of many widows were shown alive, due to which their pensions had been stopped.

Many such pensioners were even shown as serving or retired government officials, while they maintained that they had never been in any job or service.

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently raised the issue.

Former president of the Haryana unit of the Aam Aadmi Party Naveen Jaihind had also flagged the issue along with several affected pensioners from Rohtak and nearby districts.

