Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar dismisses challenge from AAP in state

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, October 26

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday dismissed any possible challenge to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state, and suggested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to desist giving suggestion to the Union government on outlandish and non-implementable issues.

Addressing media on completion of eight years of the BJP government in Haryana, Khattar said, "There is no challenge. We will not allow AAP to come in power in the state."

To another question, he said following the Supreme Court's directive, Haryana was providing the capital city more water than it was providing earlier.

"Now the AAP government in Punjab should release Haryana's share of water from the rivers," Khattar added.

When pointed of a reported suggestion by Kejriwal to the Centre to emboss figures of goddess Lakhmi and Lord Ganesha on currency coins, Khattar refused to be drawn in the matter. However, tongue-in-cheek he said Kejriwal should not swing to the fences just for the heck of it.

He said the BJP nominee for the by-poll in Adampur constituency, Bhavya Bishnoi, is comfortably placed as Adampur is traditionally a stronghold of the Bishnoi family.

He said he (Khattar) will address a public rally in Adampur on November 1 to canvas support for Bishnoi.

On the occasion, Khattar launched a registration portal for overseas placement. The state government, in coordination with Vishwakarma Skill University, will impart skills to students to help them get offshore placements.

He said the BJP government has been working against evils of casteism, corruption and crime and has achieved satisfactory success, even though these old roots take time for complete eradication.

