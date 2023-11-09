Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: Govt to provide accommodation to octogenarians living alone

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 8

CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said his government had taken an initiative to take care of those aged 80 years and above. Arrangements would be made under the Seva Ashram Yojana for providing accommodation to such elderly persons living alone, he said.

“Initially, arrangements for groups of 10 individuals will be made,” he said while addressing a “Jan Samvad” programme in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district.

Earlier, School Education and Forest Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar lauded the CM’s efforts in ensuring the development of the district.

He directed the General Manager of the Haryana Roadways, Yamunanagar, to start special buses on the routes on which the number of girls going to various educational institutions exceeded 50. He also directed to start mini-bus services on the routes where the number of such students was 25 or more.

Addressing another Jan Samvad programme in Pratap Nagar town, he announced various development projects for the area, including a park, special bus service for female students from Pratap Nagar to Jagadhari, etc.

