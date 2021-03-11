Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar hoists Tricolour at his official residence

Chandigarh, August 14
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the Tricolour at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign here today. He also greeted the people of the state on the eve of Independence Day.
Khattar said, “Tricolour is the pride of every Indian. All citizens of the country feel proud of hoisting the national flag at their homes.” He said PM Narendra Modi started the unique campaign to invoke the feeling of patriotism among citizens.
