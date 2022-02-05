Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Padma Shri awardee Dr ML Madan

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met the prestigious awards’ recipients. The CM was on a two-day visit of the district.

The Chief Minister met Padma Shri awardee retired scientist Dr Moti Lal Madan and Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner Akarsh Kaushal.

On Friday morning, the CM interacted with the locals at the PWD rest house and. The CM congratulated Kaushal and his family for the honour, and said Kaushal had made an outstanding achievement in the field of IT.

During the first wave of Covid, Akarsh had developed a portal/website to make it easier for people to get their RT-PCR reports.

The CM also went to the residence of Dr Madan and congratulated him for his work in the field of animal science.

Dr Madan is known for producing the world’s first IVF buffalo calf named “Pratham”. “My award is dedicated to all research scholars and I thank the government for honouring my research,” said Dr Madan.