Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to plant saplings at ‘Meri Mati-Mera Desh’ event

Chandigarh, October 24

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest at the state-level ‘Meri Mati-Mera Desh’ event as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event is scheduled to take place in Rohtak on October 25.

Sharing the information here today, an official spokesperson said a dedicated “Amrit Vatika” had been developed behind the main stage at the event venue.

During the programme, Khattar will plant saplings in the garden, utilising soil collected from every block and urban local body across the state. A total of 75 fruit and medicinal plants will be planted by the CM and other dignitaries at the Amrit Vatika. T he CM will also preside over the inauguration ceremony of PMShree Schools at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

