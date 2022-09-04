Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to unveil Rs 2,000-cr works in Karnal today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various state-level projects at Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium in Karnal tomorrow.

The CM will inaugurate 96 projects worth Rs 2,000 crore and lay the foundation stone of 73 projects via online mode. Various programmes will be organised on the occasion in various districts where the Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, MPs and MLAs will be present.

The CM will lay the foundation stone of the new secretariat building to be constructed by the Revenue Department at Charkhi Dadri. He will also dedicate projects worth Rs 300 crore in Faridabad district.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 200-bedded Civil Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 234 crore in Sector 9 of Fatehabad. He will also inaugurate a new bus stand constructed at a cost Rs 20 crore in Fatehabad, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several road projects.

He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 26 crore in Gurugram district, four sub-stations costing around Rs 23 crore in Hisar, school buildings in Jhajjar, new building and trauma centre costing about Rs 3 crore in Bahadurgarh.