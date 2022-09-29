Haryana CM ML Khattar misses Sharjah flight

Chandigarh, September 28
CM Manohar Lal Khattar had to miss his Sharjah flight today as he was not carrying his passport.
The seats were got cancelled, and after two hours, economy class tickets in Air India Express were got booked for him and his PSO. Sources denied that a delegation of 25 officials of the HSIIDC was going along with him. In fact, four officials from tourism and wildlife departments accompanied him for exploring possibilities of a jungle safari in the NCR.
