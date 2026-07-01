Haryana CM Nayab Saini fills SIR electoral form in Naraingarh

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign of electoral rolls during his visit to Naraingarh on Wednesday.

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The CM filled his enumeration form and submitted it to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) at Naraingarh Rest House.

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The CM had reached Naraingarh to inaugurate various healthcare projects and dedicate the Amrit Sarovars.

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After filling out his enumeration form pertaining to Booth No. 129, Saini handed it over to BLO Rakesh Kumar. On the occasion, he described the SIR campaign of electoral rolls as an important initiative towards strengthening democracy.

The CM said that a clean and updated electoral roll is the foundation of a free, fair and transparent electoral process. Inclusion of every eligible citizen in the electoral roll and removal of ineligible entries further strengthens the democratic system. He appealed to all eligible voters to fill out their enumeration forms in a timely manner and submit them to their respective BLOs, while extending full cooperation to the SIR campaign.

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He said that active participation by citizens would help make the electoral rolls more accurate and error-free, thereby further strengthening the democratic process.

The CM also appreciated the efforts of BLOs and election officials engaged in the campaign and directed them to ensure outreach to every eligible voter so that no deserving voter is left out of the electoral rolls.