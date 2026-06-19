Haryana CM Nayab Saini shares stage with Baba Brahmdas at Sirsa Dera ahead of Yoga Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday shared the stage with Baba Brahmdas Maharaj at the Baba Bhuman Shah Dera in Sirsa during a yoga programme held ahead of International Yoga Day, a visit that is being viewed as significant beyond its spiritual message.

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The dera is considered the main religious centre of the Kamboj community, with a large following in Punjab’s Abohar, Fazilka, Jalalabad and Sri Muktsar Sahib regions. With Punjab’s political landscape beginning to warm up ahead of the next Assembly elections, the chief minister’s presence at the influential dera has attracted attention in political circles.

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Addressing the gathering, Saini described yoga as India’s timeless gift to the world and called for a healthy and drug-free society. He said yoga connects the body, mind and soul and has emerged as a global movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

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The chief minister and Baba Brahmdas Maharaj shared the stage throughout the programme, with the dera chief openly praising Saini’s efforts to promote yoga across Haryana. In his address, Baba Brahmdas said regular yoga keeps people healthy, brings mental peace and helps them progress on the spiritual path.

“Our saints and spiritual leaders have always inspired society through yoga, and today Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is playing an important role in taking yoga to every household,” the dera chief said, drawing applause from devotees.

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Saini, in turn, lauded Baba Bhuman Shah’s legacy of social service and praised Baba Brahmdas for carrying forward the dera’s work in education, healthcare and community welfare.

The programme drew a large gathering of devotees and community leaders from Haryana and neighbouring Punjab.