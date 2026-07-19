Haryana CM Nayab Saini warns against glorification of gangsters on social media

CM Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said strict legal action would be taken against anyone glorifying gangsters on social media, while announcing a series of measures to strengthen the state’s anti-drug campaign and policing.

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“Glorifying gangsters will invite legal action,” Saini said during the “Ek Police, Ek Sankalp – Drug-Free Haryana” programme at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, attended by around 600 Station House Officers (SHOs) and senior police officials.

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During the interaction, a Special Task Force (STF) officer from Gurugram mentioned the harmful impact of glorifying gangsters, recalling that the state Assembly had passed a resolution in August 2025 urging media organisations not to glamorise criminals. He said such actions adversely influence youngsters by making gangsters appear as role models.

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SP, STF, Vikrant Bhushan, also expressed concern over the growing promotion of gun culture and gangster-related content, saying it attracts young people towards crime. He urged the CM to sensitise media organisations through the Department of Public Relations against projecting gangsters in a glamorous manner. Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal also supported stringent action.

Responding to the suggestions, Saini said the issue had already been discussed in the Assembly and directed the DGP to issue a strong advisory warning of strict action against those glorifying gangsters on social media. He stated that the government would also hold consultations with representatives of print, electronic and social media, along with content creators, before issuing the advisory.

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The CM also announced several initiatives to intensify the fight against drugs. Anti-Drug Task Forces will be constituted at the state, district, subdivision, block, village and ward levels. The Investigation Head fund will be increased to Rs 10 crore to facilitate effective implementation of the new criminal laws, while a separate reward policy will recognise police personnel for exemplary action against drug traffickers.