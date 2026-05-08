Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini campaigns for candidate in Uklana

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held public meetings in Uklana to campaign for Nikita Goyal, BJP candidate for the post of chairperson in the local municipal committee, today. Addressing the gatherings, the CM said of 217 resolutions, the state government had already fulfilled 63 within one and a half years of its tenure.

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He urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, saying that the ‘triple-engine’ government would ensure all round development of Uklana.

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The CM said the government had implemented its promise of providing gas cylinders to women from poor families at Rs 500. The budget of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana had been increased from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 6,500 crore and women were being provided Rs 2,100 a month, he said.