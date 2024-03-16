Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

Chandigarh, March 15
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today shortlisted applications received for various posts under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and swiftly sent job-offer letters via SMS to over 7,000 candidates.
The CM said the nigam provided employment opportunities on a contractual basis to youth through a well-organised process that was transparent.
The candidates were shortlisted for posts from Levels 1 to 3. The posts included 4,216 posts of teacher, 650 peons, 787 safai karamcharis, 466 watchmen, 226 patwaris, 52 drivers, 50 shift attendants, 14 staff nurses, 22 legal assistants and 24 assistant linemen.
Amit Khatri, Chief Executive Officer of HKRN, said under the outsourcing policy, the CM had taken steps to consolidate employees on a contractual basis across various departments under one umbrella, thus safeguarding them from exploitation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence