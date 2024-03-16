Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today shortlisted applications received for various posts under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and swiftly sent job-offer letters via SMS to over 7,000 candidates.

The CM said the nigam provided employment opportunities on a contractual basis to youth through a well-organised process that was transparent.

The candidates were shortlisted for posts from Levels 1 to 3. The posts included 4,216 posts of teacher, 650 peons, 787 safai karamcharis, 466 watchmen, 226 patwaris, 52 drivers, 50 shift attendants, 14 staff nurses, 22 legal assistants and 24 assistant linemen.

Amit Khatri, Chief Executive Officer of HKRN, said under the outsourcing policy, the CM had taken steps to consolidate employees on a contractual basis across various departments under one umbrella, thus safeguarding them from exploitation.

