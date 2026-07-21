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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini driving rural healthcare revamp, says Arti Rao

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini driving rural healthcare revamp, says Arti Rao

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:30 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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State Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. File photo
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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is steadily fulfilling its commitment of providing quality and accessible healthcare services to the citizens.

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In line with this commitment, and implementing the announcement made by the Chief Minister in the 2026–27 State Budget, administrative approval has been granted to upgrade three Health Sub-Centres in Nuh district into Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

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The Health Minister said that the Health Sub-Centres to be upgraded are located at Lohinga Kalan, Chandni and Shah Chokha. Once upgraded into Primary Health Centres, these facilities will provide improved healthcare services to thousands of people living in the surrounding rural areas, significantly reducing their dependence on distant hospitals for medical treatment.

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She said that the government has carried out a comprehensive assessment of the land, buildings, human resources, medical equipment and other essential infrastructure required for all three projects. After their upgradation into PHCs, the centres will be equipped to provide a wider range of healthcare services, including treatment for common illnesses, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation, delivery-related services, essential diagnostic tests and the availability of medicines in a more effective manner.

Rao said that these projects will not only improve the quality of healthcare services but will also help rural families in the Mewat region receive timely medical care, thereby contributing to the prevention and treatment of serious illnesses. The initiative will further strengthen the healthcare system in the region while ensuring that citizens have access to better medical facilities closer to their homes.

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She said that the Haryana Government is committed to ensuring quality healthcare services reach every village and every family across the State. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Government is continuously working to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand modern medical facilities and ensure that healthcare services reach the last mile citizens. The upgradation of these three Health Sub-Centres in Nuh district into Primary Health Centres is another significant step in that direction, said the Cabinet Minister.

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