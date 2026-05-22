Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inspects Shaheed Smarak, orders speedy completion of works

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inspected the Shaheed Smarak being developed in Ambala Cantonment to commemorate the unsung heroes of the 1857 revolt and directed officials to complete the remaining works on priority while ensuring authenticity of historical facts.

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Describing the memorial as an extraordinary symbol of patriotism, valour and sacrifice, the Chief Minister said the Shaheed Smarak dedicated to the “First War of Independence” would preserve India’s historical heritage and inspire future generations, especially the youth.

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“The Shaheed Smarak will be a unique blend of modern technology, historical facts and grand architecture, making it a major attraction for tourists and researchers from across the world,” Saini said during the inspection.

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The memorial is in the final stages of completion. Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, senior officers, historians, design experts and officials of the departments concerned were also present.