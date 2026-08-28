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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses new industrial policy of Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses new industrial policy of Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. —ANI
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday. Briefing the media at Haryana Bhawan, Saini said a discussion was held with the PM regarding the development of the state.

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The new industrial policy, investment and other issues were discussed, he said. On the day the policy was launched, investment worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore came in. In addition, during the recent visit to Japan, MoUs worth Rs 4,500 crore were signed, he added. Modi was also apprised of the MSME policy launched in the state and the meeting held with leading industrialists in Mumbai.

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Responding to a question regarding waterlogging in Gurugram, the CM said there was sudden and excessive rainfall due to climate change. He said Gurugram received more rainfall than normal this year, but the drainage system continued to function effectively. On August 24, some areas experienced waterlogging, but the situation returned to normal in about two hours.

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He said a survey was being conducted by Japanese company Nippon Koei. After this, water from the low-lying areas of Gurugram would be diverted towards the Yamuna through Nuh.

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