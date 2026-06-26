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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini refuses demand of Chanot residents

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini refuses demand of Chanot residents

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:38 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Residents of Chanot village have decided to continue their agitation after they failed to get an assurance from CM Nayab Singh Saini in connection with water for the village from the Bhakra pipeline meant for Hansi.

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An 11-member delegation of the protesting villagers went to Chandigarh to meet the CM. Committee members Anoop Singh, Satyawan and Himanshu said they met Saini, who said it was not possible to provide water from the Bhakra pipeline. However, he assured them that a separate pipeline would be laid to supply water to the village. The committee held a discussion with the protesters at the village dharna site and it was decided to take a further decision after a meeting tomorrow. The villagers have been holding a dharna for the past 40 days.

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