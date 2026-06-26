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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews higher education roadmap, stresses innovation

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews higher education roadmap, stresses innovation

22 Model Sanskriti Colleges to become autonomous

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed the Higher Education Department’s five-year roadmap under Haryana Vision-2047, outlining an ambitious plan to modernise higher education, improve university rankings, promote research and innovation, and prepare students for emerging technologies.

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Chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes, budget announcements and key projects aimed at making higher education more quality-oriented, employment-focused and globally competitive. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and senior officials attended the meeting.

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Officials informed the CM that 22 Model Sanskriti Colleges are being developed as autonomous institutions with smart classrooms, digital libraries, technology-enabled learning systems and upgraded infrastructure. Saini directed officials to ensure that all under-construction college buildings and academic projects are completed within the stipulated time while maintaining high quality standards.

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To strengthen the global standing of the state’s institutions, Haryana has set a target of bringing its universities and colleges among the top 150 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The government also plans to expand collaborations with foreign universities, student exchange programmes, research initiatives and patent generation.

The Chief Minister directed officials to improve university rankings, encourage research and innovation, and expedite recruitment against vacant faculty posts.

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The meeting also reviewed the proposed Autonomous AI Digital Colleges in Panchkula and Gurugram, which will offer AI-enabled learning systems. “Preparing students for future technologies is the need of the hour,” Saini said. Officials also informed him that tuition fees for undergraduate girl students in government colleges have been waived.

Emphasising inclusive education, Saini instructed officials to closely monitor student dropout rates and bring such students back into the education system. “No student should be deprived of education due to financial constraints,” he said.

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