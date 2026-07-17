Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews preparations for PM’s visit

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Jind to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, during which he is scheduled to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train.

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Saini said all programmes to be attended by the PM in Jind would be organised in an eco-friendly manner. Public Works Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha, BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta and Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi were present.

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The CM visited Ch Ranbir Singh University to review arrangements before proceeding to Jind railway station, where he assessed preparations for the train’s launch. He issued directions to officials after inspecting entry arrangements for the public and VIPs, the executive lounge, cafeteria, railway track and passenger facilities.