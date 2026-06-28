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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews public welfare projects

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews public welfare projects

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:09 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officers to ensure time-bound implementation of key public welfare programmes and improve the quality of citizen-centric services.

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The CM issued the directions while chairing a review meeting with the Chief Minister Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) and senior officers at Haryana Niwas to assess the implementation of solid waste management, human resources (HR), water management, National Education Policy (NEP) and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

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Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Yashpal Yadav, presented a detailed review of the works completed so far and pending issues.

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Calls for stronger sanitation measures

The CM directed officers to ensure high standards of cleanliness, particularly at places with heavy public footfall. He said door-to-door waste collection should be carried out regularly and no garbage should be allowed to accumulate anywhere. Besides ensuring routine road cleaning, he directed the Forest Department to undertake plantation of flowering and ornamental plants along the roadsides.

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He also directed that all garbage collection vehicles be equipped with GPS-tracking system to enable real-time monitoring. He stressed the need for greater participation of ward committees in urban local bodies. He directed that meetings with ward committees be held every three months, along with periodic virtual interactions.

The CM directed that Municipal Commissioners must conduct quarterly rankings of sanitation standards and overall performance of urban local bodies (ULBs). He said the tendering process for sanitation works should be aligned with emerging requirements and modern technologies. He said preparations for the Swachhata Pakhwada, to be observed from September 17 to October 2, should begin immediately, along with the release of a detailed calendar of activities.

The best-performing wards would be honoured on October 2, while sanitation workers delivering outstanding services should also be rewarded to encourage excellence, said CM Saini.

With monsoon approaching, the CM directed to complete desilting of all major drains, sewers and storm-water channels in urban local bodies.

Mandatory rollout of

e-office system

Reviewing the HR Department, the CM said e-Office system must be made mandatory at the headquarters of all departments as well as at district-level offices. He directed all government officers and employees to upload their monthly work on the HRMS portal.

The CM said pending matters related to the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) be resolved expeditiously, with regular reviews at both the district and headquarters levels.

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