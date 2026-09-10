Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini seeks stronger ties with Australia in education, investment

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today held discussions with a delegation led by Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on expanding cooperation between Haryana and Australia in education, skill development, innovation, agriculture, green energy, sports, tourism and investment.

The meeting focused on creating new avenues for global education, skills and employment opportunities for Haryana’s youth.

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Saini said Haryana and Australia had significant scope for strengthening state-level cooperation, particularly in education, research, innovation, emerging technologies and skill development. Such collaboration, he said, could provide fresh impetus to the state’s development.

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The two sides discussed strengthening linkages between universities in Haryana and leading Australian universities and research institutions. Possibilities of joint research, student and faculty exchange programmes and joint academic programmes were explored in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, agriculture, engineering, clean energy and public policy.

The meeting also emphasised industry-oriented skill training and the need for modern curricula, English language training, certification and employment-focused programmes.

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The Australian delegation discussed opportunities to align skill training in Haryana with employment prospects in Australia. Healthcare, construction, advanced manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and information technology were identified as potential sectors for cooperation.

Agriculture was another key area of discussion. The two sides explored collaboration in precision agriculture, water-efficient farming, climate-resilient agriculture, soil health, farm mechanisation, dairy technology, food processing, cold chains and agri-innovation.

The meeting also covered cooperation in green energy, sports, tourism and investment.

India and Australia share a comprehensive strategic partnership, with growing cooperation in trade, education, technology, innovation, skill development and people-to-people contacts.