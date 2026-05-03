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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini shown black flags by AAP leaders in Ludhiana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini shown black flags by AAP leaders in Ludhiana

AAP Ludhiana district unit president Jatinder Khangura alleged the BJP had always given a step-motherly treatment to Punjab

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:02 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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AAP workers show black flags to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, who was in Ludhiana city to attend a function of Rajput Sabha on Sunday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana Urban unit staged a ‘black flag’ protest against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to Ludhiana city on Saturday.

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Led by district president Jatinder Khangura, AAP workers raised slogans against the Chief Minister and condemned the BJP government’s “anti-Punjab” policies.

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Speaking on the occasion, Khangura said:  “The BJP-led Central Government has not given even a single rupee as compensation for the devastating floods that hit Punjab. The BJP has always given a step-motherly treatment to Punjab. On May 1, the BJP government hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 993, forcing dhaba and hotel owners to shut down their businesses. While the BJP is making desperate attempts to form its government in Punjab, it is clearly showing its hatred by refusing to give the state any economic package.”

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A large posse of police force remained deployed at the protest site and the cavalcade of Haryana CM did not face any blockade.

Prominent leaders present on the occasion included Ludhiana Lok Sabha in-charge and Chairman Sharanpal Singh Makkar, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar etc.

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