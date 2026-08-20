Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to flag off first freight train at Mahendragarh logistics hub on August 23

The Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (IMLH) in Mahendragarh district is set to be inaugurated on August 23. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off the new railway line linking the hub with the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

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A goods train from New Dabla Railway Station in Rajasthan will reach the logistics hub, being developed across land in Talot, Ghatasher and Basirpur villages in Nangal Chaudhary subdivision of Mahendragarh.

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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali, along with district Superintendent of Police Deepak, SDM Anirudh Yadav and other administrative officers, visited the site and reviewed the arrangements.

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The DC said the entire project is being developed on a total of 1,305 acres, of which 408 acres have been developed in the first phase. As part of the project, modern station buildings have been constructed on both sides of the railway tracks in Talot, Ghatasher and Basirpur villages, while four rail tracks have been laid for the smooth operation of freight trains.

A nearly 2-km-long railway platform has been constructed for loading and unloading goods and facilitating the movement of heavy freight trains. The logistics hub, located along the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, is expected to become a key logistics hub on the country’s trade map.

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“Developed in collaboration with the Department for Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade of the Government of India and the Government of Haryana, the IMLH has the potential to transform the economic landscape of the entire region,” the DC said.

She stated that the opening of the logistics hub will provide a new impetus to large industries and create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for local youth.

During the inspection, the DC instructed the officials concerned to ensure that adequate security, traffic and technical arrangements related to the inaugural ceremony are completed on time.