Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate horticulture centre of excellence in Badli today

Munimpur village in the Badli Assembly segment is all set to witness a major boost in horticulture infrastructure as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the Seed and Flower Excellence Centre, along with several other projects, on June 17. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also interact with citizens.

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Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal visited the venue today to review the arrangements and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned.

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Meanwhile, Jhajjar police have made elaborate security and traffic management arrangements for the CM’s visit to ensure the event is conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner. Commissioner of Police Rajshri Singh conducted a detailed inspection of the venue, reviewing security arrangements, entry and exit points, parking areas, VIP movement routes, stage arrangements and seating for the public.

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“A robust security setup will be in place, involving one DCP, seven ACPs and around 650 police personnel. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate deployment at all key points,” said Singh.