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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate seminar on women empowerment Kurukshetra University on Tuesday

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate seminar on women empowerment Kurukshetra University on Tuesday

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:12 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva reviews arrangements ahead of a seminar on women’s empowerment to be addressed by CM Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday.
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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Tuesday said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate a seminar and exhibition on “Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Smaaj, Sashakt Rashtra” at the university on Tuesday.

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The event is being jointly organised by the university in collaboration with the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages.

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Reviewing the preparations on Monday, Prof Sachdeva said the exhibition, dedicated to women empowerment, will feature around 50 panels. These will highlight the contributions of women scientists at national and international levels, particularly in the fields of science and space, as well as the role of women in the development of Haryana.

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The exhibition will also showcase the achievements of women athletes from the state and the university, who have represented the country in major international and national sporting events, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

In addition, it will feature the accomplishments of women recipients of prestigious honours such as the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, along with other women who have made significant contributions across diverse fields.

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Event coordinator Prof AR Chaudhri said eight women associated with university-run skill centres, including tailoring and embroidery centres in villages, will be felicitated. Outstanding performers in a debate competition and eight women artists from across the country will also be honoured. A commemorative publication on the seminar theme will be released during the programme.

The exhibition will also highlight the work carried out over the past five years by the Women’s Studies Research Centre and the Kurukshetra University Alumni Association in the areas of women development and training.

Nationally acclaimed women artists participating in the Kala Utsav will be honoured on the occasion.

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