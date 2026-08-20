Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to interact with Gen Z at startup guidance event

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will hold a direct interaction with Gen Z entrepreneurs at Gurugram University on August 21.

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The successful young entrepreneurs will not only guide youth aspiring to launch their own startups but will also provide them with information on various aspects including raising funds and obtaining technical assistance for their ventures.

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During a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at his residence, the scheduled programme was discussed in detail. OSD to Chief Minister Virender Badkhalsa, Dr Raj Nehru, Additional Chief Secretary Dr G Anupama, AK Singh, and OSD Vivek Kalia were also present at the meeting.

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The CM said the programme with Gen Z would be held with the emphasis on direct interaction with the youth. Six master classrooms will be set up, where successful entrepreneurs, as experts, will train groups of 50 youth each on setting up startups. Subsequently, these youth will be linked with MSMEs. A startup room will also be set up, where 60 successful entrepreneurs will guide youth.

Banks will provide information related to loans, while experts from the Skill University will also impart training to the youth. The programme will be jointly organised by the Higher Education Department, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, and Industries and Commerce Department.