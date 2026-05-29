Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to launch 9 healthcare projects today

The Haryana Government on Thursday announced a major healthcare expansion drive under the ‘Swasth Haryana-Samriddh Haryana Abhiyan’, with nine key projects aimed at strengthening medical infrastructure and services across the state.

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Health, Medical Education and Research and AYUSH Minister Arti Singh Rao said the projects would be inaugurated and foundation stones laid at a function to be held in Panchkula tomorrow. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest.

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Under the initiative, 30 health institutions built at a cost of Rs 22.29 crore will be inaugurated, while foundation stones for 16 new institutions costing Rs 21.50 crore will be laid. A rest house for attendants at District Civil Hospital, Sonepat, will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.45 crore.

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Specialised ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ clinics will be launched in 23 district hospitals.

Meanwhile, five suspended Congress MLAs — Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Shalley Choudhary (Naraingarh), Mohd Israil (Hathin) and Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana) — have also been invited for the function.