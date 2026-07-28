Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take part in state-level Van Mahotsav in Karnal on July 30

The 77th state-level Van Mahotsav will be organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Medical University, Kutail, on July 30. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the event as the chief guest. To ensure the successful organisation of the programme, Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma held a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the preparations.

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Sharma directed all departments to complete their assigned responsibilities well in advance. He stressed the need to ensure maximum participation of youth, women and the general public in the plantation drive. He said bus services would be arranged to facilitate their participation.

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The DC further said that, besides the Forest Department, all government departments should undertake plantation activities within their respective jurisdictions. He directed the Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation Department and Power Corporation to complete all essential works related to the event at the earliest.

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The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been instructed to ensure cleanliness at the venue and decorate the approach roads with colourful flags. The Forest Department has been asked to make arrangements for the stage and venue and install hoardings and banners at the event site.

District Forest Officer Naval Kishore said Karnal district had been selected this year to host the state-level Van Mahotsav under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign. He said the Forest Department was making extensive preparations for the programme and sought cooperation from all departments.

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He added that the department had set a target of planting around 20,000 saplings during the Van Mahotsav. The Karnal Forest Division comprises four forest ranges—Karnal, Assandh, Indri and Oxyvan. A total of 11 nurseries across these ranges have raised nearly 8.5 lakh small saplings and 2.5 lakh large saplings.

Of these, around 2.5 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to schools, educational institutions, gram panchayats and members of the general public to encourage widespread plantation and strengthen environmental conservation efforts across the district, he added.