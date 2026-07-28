DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take part in state-level Van Mahotsav in Karnal on July 30

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take part in state-level Van Mahotsav in Karnal on July 30

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:58 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Advertisement

The 77th state-level Van Mahotsav will be organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Medical University, Kutail, on July 30. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the event as the chief guest. To ensure the successful organisation of the programme, Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma held a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the preparations.

Advertisement

Sharma directed all departments to complete their assigned responsibilities well in advance. He stressed the need to ensure maximum participation of youth, women and the general public in the plantation drive. He said bus services would be arranged to facilitate their participation.

Advertisement

The DC further said that, besides the Forest Department, all government departments should undertake plantation activities within their respective jurisdictions. He directed the Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation Department and Power Corporation to complete all essential works related to the event at the earliest.

Advertisement

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been instructed to ensure cleanliness at the venue and decorate the approach roads with colourful flags. The Forest Department has been asked to make arrangements for the stage and venue and install hoardings and banners at the event site.

District Forest Officer Naval Kishore said Karnal district had been selected this year to host the state-level Van Mahotsav under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign. He said the Forest Department was making extensive preparations for the programme and sought cooperation from all departments.

Advertisement

He added that the department had set a target of planting around 20,000 saplings during the Van Mahotsav. The Karnal Forest Division comprises four forest ranges—Karnal, Assandh, Indri and Oxyvan. A total of 11 nurseries across these ranges have raised nearly 8.5 lakh small saplings and 2.5 lakh large saplings.

Of these, around 2.5 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to schools, educational institutions, gram panchayats and members of the general public to encourage widespread plantation and strengthen environmental conservation efforts across the district, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts