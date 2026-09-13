Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visits martyr’s family in Sirsa, promises govt support

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday visited Kuttabad village in Sirsa and paid tribute to Lance Naik Sukhchain Singh, who was killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on September 3.

Saini visited the martyr’s home and met his family members, including his mother and wife. He offered floral tributes to the soldier and consoled the grieving family.

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The CM said Sukhchain Singh’s sacrifice would never be forgotten and assured the family that the Haryana government would stand by them during the difficult time. “His courage and patriotism are a matter of pride not only for Haryana but for the entire country,” he said.

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The martyr’s death had plunged Kuttabad village and the Sirsa district into mourning. During the CM’s visit, villagers and the gram panchayat submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands for the family and the village.

Sarpanch Beant Singh called for a government job to an eligible member of the martyr’s family and financial assistance to his dependents. The panchayat also demanded that the government school in Kuttabad be renamed Amar Shaheed Sukhchain Singh Vidyalaya to keep the soldier’s memory alive and inspire future generations.

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Another demand was to construct the main entrance gate of the village and name it Shaheed Sukhchain Singh Gate in his honour. The villagers urged the state government to consider their demands and ensure long-term support for the martyr’s family.