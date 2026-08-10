Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini vows drug-free state at youth marathon in Narnaul

Affirming the Haryana Government’s commitment for a drug-free state, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off a Youth Marathon and Tiranga Yatra at Narnaul on Sunday.

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Urging youth to stay away from drugs, the Chief Minister also participated in the 5-km race along with Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, Narnaul MLA Omprakash Yadav, Mahendragarh MLA Kanwar Singh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali, district BJP president Yatender Rao, Youth Marathon’s brand ambassador and Commonwealth Games gold-medal winner Sharmila Dhankhar.

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“This marathon is not just a race of a few kilometres. It is a resolve for a healthy life. It is a pledge to move from the darkness of drug addiction. Today, the message from the historic land of Narnaul should reach across the state that drug-addiction destroys life, while sports enhance health,” said Saini.

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The Chief Minister stated that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, which was launched during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence in 2022, has become a nationwide mass movement.

“This year, the campaign is dedicated to the 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is not just a song, but the voice of India’s soul. It is our responsibility to acquaint the new generation with the sacrifices that have earned us this freedom,” he maintained.

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Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently launched the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, Saini said the state government was taking this thought forward with ‘Haryana Uday’ drive giving the message of a drug-free state through marathons, cyclothons and public awareness programmes.

The CM also honoured Keshav, who came first in the men’s 5-kilometre race, Amit, who stood second, and Sahil, who was third, with mementos. In the women’s 5-kilometre race, Komal stood first, Arti second and Jagriti third. They were also honoured with mementos.