Haryana CM offers digital job letters to 2,075 teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today offered digital appointment letters to 2,075 PGT and TGT teachers within 17 days of the registration for the said job.

The appointments have been made through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam (HKRN). The last date for the registration for these posts was November 6. The appointments have been made in schools facing shortage of teachers after rationalisation.

The Haryana Public Service Commission has also advertised for the regular recruitment of teachers. The commission has invited applications for 3,863 posts of PGT. The recruitment process by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission takes time, but now recruitments are being done through HKRN.