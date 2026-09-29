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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM orders interest on delayed govt payments

Haryana CM orders interest on delayed govt payments

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed the Finance Department to formulate a scheme under which companies, firms and contractors would be paid interest if payments due from the state government were unnecessarily delayed at the departmental level.

Reviewing the ‘good practices’ adopted by various departments, Saini said departments must ensure timely settlement of bills as per the prescribed procedure.

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The financial burden arising from unnecessary delays should not be passed on to firms or contractors, he said.

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He directed that the proposed scheme clearly define the procedure, responsibility and provisions for payment of interest in cases of delayed payments.

The Chief Minister said that delays in clearing bills were a frequent complaint of firms and contractors engaged in development works. Such delays could affect the quality and timely completion of projects, he said.

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He further directed that if a payment was delayed due to the negligence of an officer or employee, the interest paid to the firm or contractor should be recovered from the official responsible.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to prevent misuse of digital signatures and dongles during the payment process. He said the officer to whom a dongle was issued would be held responsible for its misuse, with any resulting loss to the government recovered from the officer’s salary.

Saini also called for software to ensure transparent implementation of the Ayushman scheme in the state and deter hospitals from obtaining benefits through improper means.

He directed that salaries of all categories of state employees, including those engaged through agencies, be credited directly into their bank accounts rather than being routed through contractors. This, he said, would help curb irregularities.

Saini said the government was committed to providing relief to the poor and aggrieved and would deal strictly with their exploitation.

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