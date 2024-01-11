Haryana CM orders suspension of Faridabad MC worker over irregularity in release of salaries

Faridabad, January 10
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the suspension of and the registration an FIR against an employee of the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), in connection with a complaint regarding the case pertaining to release of the salaries of the tubewell operators of the civic body here this evening.
Chairing the monthly meeting of the district grievances and redressal committee here today, the CM asked the MCF authorities to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.
As many as 13 of 16 complaints tabled at the meeting were redressed at the occasion.
The order of the suspension of the employee handling the matter of salaries in the MCF came after it was revealed that irregularity had occurred in the despatch of two letters having contradictory messages about the release of salaries to tubewell operators of 24 villages transferred to the civic limits last year.
The complainant had charged that the salaries had not been released by the civic body despite several reminders.
In another complaint, the CM directed the police to vacate the alleged illegal occupation of the plot of a woman resident who had complained that some persons had encroached upon the plot she had purchased from the HSVP in an auction in Ballabgarh subdivision.
CM Khattar has instructed the authorities to ensure the registration of the employees of the Fire Department on the HKRN portal and release the salaries through the process adopted at the HKRN portal system.
