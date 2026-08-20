Haryana CM orders time-bound resolution of Property ID grievances

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to ensure there is “no pendency of issues related to Property IDs” across the state and fixed accountability for officials concerned.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with officials of the Urban Local Bodies, Town and Country Planning, and Revenue Departments in Chandigarh to review issues related to Property IDs. Revenue and Disaster Management and Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present.

Advertisement

An official said that of 4,42,570 properties, 2,79,658 Property IDs had already been approved, while the remaining IDs would be completed soon. Similarly, of 63,878 Property IDs proposed to be divided, 36,545 had been approved.

Advertisement

The official said 19,403 objections related to local bodies were pending against 50,50,072 properties and would be resolved at the earliest.

A Property ID is a unique identification number assigned to a registered property within a municipal area. It serves as the property's digital identity in the civic database and links it to records such as property tax, ownership and mutation status, geographic and zonal classification, building plan approvals and utility connections. A No Dues Certificate (NDC) is now mandatory for property sales and home loans.

Advertisement

In rural areas, of the 1.39 crore Property IDs, 31 lakh had been matched with Aadhaar cards. The remaining IDs are expected to be matched within approximately one year, the official said.

Similarly, around 50.48 lakh properties across 87 municipalities are registered in the urban belt, of which between 46 lakh and 48 lakh IDs have been mapped and uploaded to the portal.

Gurugram has the highest number of urban property registrations, with more than 9.1 lakh properties logged, while Charkhi Dadri has the fewest, as it is Haryana's newest district and has the smallest municipal footprint.

Adopting a liberal and holistic approach, Saini said vacant plots within the boundaries of valid colonies should also be considered valid, with necessary proceedings initiated after charging an extension fee on the lines of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

Similarly, he said commercial activity being carried out on a plot or in a house could be permitted after charging development charges and other applicable fees.

The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions on the bulk generation of new Property IDs by builders and the creation of individual sub-IDs for individual and old registries. He directed officials to ensure that these issues were resolved within a fixed timeframe.