Haryana CM reaches out to his constituency

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 3

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is on a two-day visit to his home constituency, Karnal, to reach out to people and party workers. On the first day today, he chaired three meetings in different wards, where people and party workers raised civic issues related to streets, sewerage, stormwater, unapproved colonies, Parivar Pehchan Patra, property ID, smart city, ration cards, etc.

Wrestlers’ issue needs to be resolved Asked about the June 9 ultimatum given by khap panchayats in connection with the issue of women wrestlers, the CM said the issue must be resolved. “The issue has been going on for a long time. We have tried to resolve it. I appeal to the khap panchayats to come forward to resolve it,” he said.

“People raised some issues related to their wards, which would be resolved by the civic body. The survey to regularise illegal colonies is underway. All unauthorised colonies with streets more than 3 metres wide and main roads over 6 metres wide would be regularised,” the CM said. A plan regarding the basic facilities to be provided in all such colonies would also be formulated.

On the issue of property ID, he said directions had been issued to start a special campaign by deputing two employees at offices of the civic bodies for the work related to the property ID correction for the convenience of people.

Regarding BPL ration cards, the CM said the cards were valid and had been wrongly removed from the list and would be added to the same category. “Ward councillors should prepare a list of such persons and give them to the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner for the process of adding their names again,” he stated.

Khattar also directed the officers to conduct a survey and prepare a list of all “chaupals”, community centres and dharamshalas in the district that needed repair or new construction. Khattar also laid the foundation stones of eight “tiraths”.

Taking a dig at the statement of the Congress that the BJP would not achieve seats in double digits, the CM claimed that the BJP would form the government in 2024. The Congress was nowhere in the state, he said. Meanwhile, two minutes’ silence was observed to express grief over the tragic train incident in Odisha’s Balasore.