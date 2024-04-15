Haryana CM refers to BJP’s manifesto as ‘Modi’s guarantee’ letter

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 14

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini referred to the BJP’s manifesto (sankalp patra) as ‘Modi’s guarantee’ and that the country would become the world leader by 2047. He also targeted the Opposition and said, “Those who call me a ‘rubber stamp CM’ are the ones who are dictating from Delhi.” He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said he did not even know what he was saying and just reads out what was written on the paper for him.

Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar were at Aggarwal Dharmshala to inaugurate the BJP Karnal Assembly office, where a hawan was conducted with party workers and leaders. Khattar is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat, whereas Saini is in the fray for the Karnal Assembly bypoll.

Later, while interacting with mediapersons at the party office in Sector 9, Saini praised the ‘sankalp patra’ and said it was Modi’s guarantee letter for the people.

“The ‘sankalp patra’ has been prepared with the suggestions of the people, which people know that PM Modi will fulfil. Whatever the BJP has promised in its manifesto will help in making the country a developed nation,” he said, adding that the BJP had fulfilled the promises which it had made in the previous manifestos since 2014. He further stated that steps had been taken for the welfare of farmers and poor people.

He said, “We will work on making laws that will curb paper leak cases as the future of thousands of youth is at stake in examinations. We will provide employment to the youth and more people will be covered under the Ayushman scheme for free treatment.”

He said the people had trust in Modi’s guarantee and would elect him for the third consecutive time with a record majority. “We will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana and one seat of the Karnal Assembly bypoll,” said Saini. Saini also said that the Congress did not have candidates who would contest the elections, while the BJP had already named its candidates.

