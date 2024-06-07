Haryana CM reviews projects of several departments

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The state government has taken a significant decision to remove the age limit cap for the Mukhyamantri Kisan Evam Khetihar Mazdoor Jeevan Suraksha Yojana for farmers, agriculture labourers and market yard labourers.

Now, children younger than 10 years and persons older than 65 years will also be eligible for benefits. Under this scheme, financial assistance ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 5 lakh is provided to farmers, agriculture labourers, and market yard labourers in case of death or disability while operating agricultural machinery.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today to review the projects of the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board.

He directed officers to complete all projects within the specified time frame without any delays at any level.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture