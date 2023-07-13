Haryana CM: Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed due to heavy rain and flood-like situation.

The CM said the poor families would get Rs 80,000 under Dr Ambedkar Aavas Navinikaran Scheme for the repair of their damaged houses, while the other families will also get compensation under the disaster management fund.

After a meeting, the CM said, “I have conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts. The current of water has reduced here, but as it is flowing toward other districts, the level is increasing there. To take precautionary measures, the district administrations in Faridabad, Palwal, Sonepat, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts are on alert.”

“Ambala has faced the situation due to the Tangri, Ghaggar, Markanda, SYL, Narwana branch and other drains. Arrangements for food packets, water and fodder for animals are being made. Though boats are available to distribute food packets, help of the IAF is being taken,” he added.

#Ambala #Manohar Lal Khattar