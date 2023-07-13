 Haryana CM: Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana CM: Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed

Haryana CM: Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed

Haryana CM: Rs 4 lakh for families of those killed

CM Manohar Lal Khattar during an aerial survey of a flood-hit area.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those killed due to heavy rain and flood-like situation.

The CM said the poor families would get Rs 80,000 under Dr Ambedkar Aavas Navinikaran Scheme for the repair of their damaged houses, while the other families will also get compensation under the disaster management fund.

After a meeting, the CM said, “I have conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts. The current of water has reduced here, but as it is flowing toward other districts, the level is increasing there. To take precautionary measures, the district administrations in Faridabad, Palwal, Sonepat, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts are on alert.”

“Ambala has faced the situation due to the Tangri, Ghaggar, Markanda, SYL, Narwana branch and other drains. Arrangements for food packets, water and fodder for animals are being made. Though boats are available to distribute food packets, help of the IAF is being taken,” he added.

#Ambala #Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

4
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

5
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

6
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

7
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

8
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

9
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

10
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe