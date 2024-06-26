Haryana CM Saini approves works worth Rs 825 crore at HPWPC meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) held late last evening and gave approval for works worth about Rs 825 crore. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Industry and Commerce Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Minister of State for Development and Panchayats Mahipal Dhanda and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Final approval was given for the tender of 96 houses to be built for police personnel in Ambala at a cost of about Rs 19 crore. Apart from this, approval was given for the construction work worth Rs 9.47 crore in Regional Research Station of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Kharkhari village, Bhiwani and Rs 358 crore in Karnal of the same university.

Approval was also granted to a proposal regarding spending of Rs 111 crore for replacing high-capacity conductor in electricity department, Rs 19.32 crore for laying sewerage pipeline at a village in Faridabad district, Rs 28.60 crore for upgrade of water supply capacity at a village in Kaithal district, Rs 23 crore for construction of ROB in Rewari district, Rs 15.80 crore for making Panipat-Dahar road four-lane in Panipat district and Rs 41.50 crore for recharging Krishnawati river from Narnaul branch.

