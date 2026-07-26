Haryana CM Saini attacks Punjab government over recruitment issues, pays tribute to Kargil heroes in Phagwara

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promises and had lost the trust of the people. He said repeated controversies over recruitment examinations had raised serious concerns among the state’s youth.

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Addressing a gathering at Maharaja Palace in Phagwara, Saini referred to the recent pharmacy paper leak case and said AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal had earlier promised that the concerned minister would resign if any paper leak occurred in Punjab. He alleged that despite several days passing since the controversy emerged, no one had taken responsibility or faced strict action.

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Questioning the transparency of the recent Excise recruitment examination, Saini alleged that names such as “State Bank of India”, “GRPS” and “Photo” appeared in the list of successful candidates. He also claimed that one candidate was shown appearing at two examination centres simultaneously, calling it a serious fraud against deserving youth.

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Saini said the BJP-led Haryana Government was working for the welfare of youth, farmers and economically weaker sections. He highlighted initiatives including motivational programmes to keep youth away from drug abuse, employment generation, LPG cylinders at ₹500 for families with annual income up to ₹1.80 lakh, transfer of more than ₹1,650 crore to women’s accounts in the past one-and-a-half years, MSP-based crop procurement and government jobs on the principle of “without recommendation and without bribery.”

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Saini paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and urged youth to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh by contributing to nation-building and social service. Calling Punjab the land of Gurus and saints, he said its people were known for their spirit of service and hard work.

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Saini was the Chief Guest at a Mega Blood Donation Camp organised by Navya Helping Hands Foundation. During the programme, he dedicated a ventilator-equipped ambulance donated by the Foundation for public use and appreciated the Sampla family’s commitment towards social service.

The camp was organised under the leadership of Vijay Sampla, Chairman of Navya Helping Hands Foundation, former Union Minister, former MP from Hoshiarpur and former Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, along with Foundation President Ashu Sampla.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Vijay Sampla said the Foundation was established in memory of his granddaughter Navya, who passed away at a young age following illness. He said the annual blood donation camp was organised to promote voluntary blood donation and honour her memory, while the ambulance would strengthen emergency healthcare services.

After the event, Saini paid obeisance at Vishwakarma Mandir and Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib before leaving Phagwara.

Those present included Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, Vijay Sampla, Ashu Sampla, Tejaswi Bhardwaj, Balwinder Singh Duggal, Sheetal Angural, Kapurthala BJP President Ranjit Singh Khojewal, Sant Gurcharan Singh of Nirmal Kutiya Pandwa, Sahil Sampla, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal, singer Butta Mohammad, besides BJP leaders, social workers and prominent citizens.