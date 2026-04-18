Haryana CM Saini clears use of imported bitumen for six months to keep road works on track amid price surge

In view of the shortage of bitumen and its rising prices due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday approved the use of imported bitumen for the next six months to ensure that road construction and maintenance works are not affected.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting of departments related to road construction and maintenance at Haryana Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Advertisement

Officials informed the Chief Minister that while the price of bitumen was Rs 46,402 per metric tonne on February 28, it rose sharply to Rs 76,152 per metric tonne on April 1. Additionally, IOCL has indicated that the supply of bitumen has been impacted by nearly 50 per cent. In such circumstances, the Central Government has permitted the use of imported bitumen. Acting on this, the Chief Minister approved its use in Haryana for six months so that road construction and repair works continue uninterrupted.

Advertisement

Saini also reviewed the progress of road construction works undertaken during the financial year 2025-26 and discussed targets for the financial year 2026-27, issuing necessary directions to the officials.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of road-related works being carried out by departments, including PWD (B&R), Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Zila Parishad, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Urban Local Bodies, and agencies such as Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA).

Advertisement

The Chief Minister stated that well-maintained roads are essential for public convenience and directed all concerned departments to ensure prompt filling of potholes and undertake repair works using patchwork machines across all districts. He noted that while PWD (B&R) is already using such machines, other departments may coordinate with PWD to utilise them effectively. He emphasised that inconvenience to the public caused by damaged roads will not be tolerated and directed all departments to submit monthly progress reports.

Saini further directed that all complaints regarding damaged roads received on the ‘Mhari Sadak’ mobile app be addressed on priority. He instructed that in cases where maintenance responsibility lies with the construction agency, the concerned companies must be directed to carry out repair works at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also stressed that the targets set for road construction in the financial year 2025-26 should be achieved promptly so that the targets for 2026-27 are met on time. He informed that a target of constructing and repairing 63,170 kilometres of roads has been set for the current financial year through various departments. He further directed that in case of any technical issues in granting administrative approval for roads under Zila Parishads, the concerned Deputy Commissioners should be authorised to approve them.

Saini observed that there is often variation in the quality of road construction across departments and directed all departments to adhere to the standards prescribed by PWD (B&R). He also instructed that all ongoing construction and repair works be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

Directing immediate repair of damaged roads in urban sectors, the Chief Minister said that ambiguity regarding departmental responsibility for roads in urban areas must be removed.