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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Saini directs officials to restore power supply after employees’ strike ends

Haryana CM Saini directs officials to restore power supply after employees’ strike ends

Senior officials review restoration efforts and stress coordination among field staff and technical teams to ensure an early return to normal supply

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:25 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
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Following the conclusion of the strike by power employees’ unions in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday night directed officials to restore electricity supply across the state at the earliest.

In accordance with the Chief Minister’s directions, the managing directors of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) reviewed the status of power restoration during a joint video conference.

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Related news: Haryana power employees call off strike after govt addresses concern over parallel distribution licence

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Dr. Aditya Dahiya, Managing Director of HVPNL, and Vikram Singh, Managing Director of UHBVNL and DHBVNL, held a meeting in Panchkula and directed officials to take all necessary measures to normalise electricity supply as soon as possible.

They emphasised the need for better coordination among the officials concerned, field staff and technical teams to ensure that power restoration work was completed on a priority basis.

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The chief engineers of all three power utilities, along with the concerned superintending engineers and executive engineers, also attended the meeting. While reviewing the ongoing restoration work, the officials were instructed to ensure the availability of adequate resources and technical personnel as required.

Dr. Aditya Dahiya said the Chief Minister’s directions were clear: people across the state should not face any unnecessary inconvenience due to power supply disruptions. He added that the government was committed to safeguarding the interests of electricity consumers and that the departments concerned and power utilities were making coordinated efforts to restore normal electricity supply at the earliest.

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