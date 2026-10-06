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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Saini invites Singapore companies to invest in semiconductors, green energy

Haryana CM Saini invites Singapore companies to invest in semiconductors, green energy

At Singapore Business Forum round table, Saini highlights opportunities in GCCs, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:00 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visits Surbana Jurong, an urban development and infrastructure company, in Singapore on October 6, 2026.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday invited Singaporean companies to invest in sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, warehousing and infrastructure, while pitching the state as a strong destination for manufacturing, logistics and technology-led businesses.

On the third day of his Singapore visit, Saini held detailed discussions on investment opportunities across various sectors with representatives of more than a dozen Singaporean companies, office-bearers of the Singapore Business Federation, industry representatives, investors and business leaders at a Round Table Conference organised under the Singapore Business Forum.

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Addressing the conference, the CM said that although Singapore and Haryana were geographically distinct, their thinking and priorities were closely aligned.

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Singapore is a hub of innovation, efficiency and global connectivity, while Haryana possesses strengths in enterprise, manufacturing and market access. The convergence of these capabilities can take the economic partnership to new heights, he said.

Describing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT-enabled services as sectors offering significant opportunities, Saini said the state’s vision was not limited to Gurugram. The state government aims to develop cities such as Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonepat and Rohtak as the next growth centres for GCCs and technology-led businesses.

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The Chief Minister said Haryana’s strategic location, strong industrial infrastructure, automobile and engineering base, and proximity to the NCR make it a natural destination for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing sector.

Saini visits Surbana Jurong in Singapore

The Chief Minister visited the urban development and infrastructure company Surbana Jurong in Singapore. The primary objective of the visit was to understand and study modern, integrated and future-oriented systems for the new Industrial Model Township (IMT) being developed in Haryana.

During the visit, the Chief Minister conducted an in-depth study of the operational processes involved in developing different business units together at a single location. He also gained detailed insights into various aspects, ranging from water treatment to efficient traffic management.

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